Madison County voters will have the opportunity to vote for county-wide alcohol sales on the May 16 ballot after a successful petition drive.
According to Wesley Browne, a Richmond attorney and co-owner of Apollo Pizza, the petition required 7,590 signatures for it to be placed on the ballot. It received 7,620.
Browne said, in total, more than 11,500 people signed the online petition, with 7,620 clearing the verification process by the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
“You always expect a few signatures to be disqualified when doing a petition like this,” Browne said. “But, overall I am pleased and we are still receiving signatures so this has a good response going forward.”
Browne said his group is gearing up for the May primary campaign push.
The petition drive hit a snag in late January due to a misunderstanding about the deadline to file.
The sponsors believed they had an extra week to collect signatures, but after a conversation with Madison County Court Clerk Kenny Barger, the sponsors were alerted to a misunderstanding in time to communicate the new deadline with the community.
Currently, the city limits of Richmond are wet, meaning you can purchase alcohol in restaurants, bars, and stores. The city of Berea is considered moist – alcohol can be purchased by the glass in restaurants but is not sold in stores.
Outside those locations the county is dry with the exception of places like golf courses, which require a special license.
