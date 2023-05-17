I don’t think I’ve ever shared the old joke in this column about the mother who got on a bus carrying her baby.
“That’s the funniest looking baby I’ve ever seen,” the bus driver told her as she passed by.
The mother stormed down the aisle and took a seat in the very back. Seeing how angry she was, a man seated next to her asked what’s wrong.
“That bus driver insulted me,” she said. “I’m thinking about going back up there and giving him a piece of my mind.”
“I think you should,” the man said. “Here, I’ll hold your monkey for you.”
None of us like being insulted, and we really don’t like those we love being insulted. It brings out the Mama Bear and Papa Bear in us.
So, it’s little wonder that King David’s claws came out when a haughty king in Ammon shamed two of his ambassadors. That king’s father had died, and David had sent the ambassadors to extend his condolences.
Instead of receiving the ambassadors with hospitality, the king shaved off half their beards, cut off their garments at their butts, and sent them away.
Those ambassadors looked like freaks with half of their faces shaved. Worse still, men in that day and time wore long garments with no britches or underwear underneath, so their private parts were exposed when they were sent walking back toward home.
It would be hard to imagine a greater insult to those ambassadors, to King David, or to all of Israel, the country they represented.
David responded by sending in his army, and that king’s days of insulting others came to an abrupt end.
I’ve never understood why some people are compelled to be insulting to others. It’s an ugly way to behave. You remember that, before Jesus was crucified, evil men spit on him, plucked hair from his beard, and slapped him. How insulting that was to the King of King and Lord of Lords.
Jesus could have reacted in great power, but he didn’t. He could have called down 10,000 angels to deal with those men, but he didn’t. He could have spoken those men out of existence, but he didn’t. He accepted the shame of the cross. In so doing, He fulfilled his mission here on earth. In his death, he gave eternal life to all who would believe.
That includes the mother and her precious little baby in the back of that bus. And, yes, it includes that insulting bus driver.
———
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or at (502) 514-6857.
