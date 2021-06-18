When I was growing up, Sunday was hardly a day of rest.
I can remember waking up to the sounds of the “Gospel Singing Jubilee” being played on the only television set we had in the living room as we all took turns getting ready for church.
I also remember watching the “Revival Tabernacle” with Rev. Byron Jessup on Sunday mornings after the morning singing. My grandmother and grandfather watched Revival Tabernacle every Sunday morning and I believe my grandmother Taylor ordered one of those Bibles that he gave to listeners who supported his ministry.
Sometimes I tried to get an extra minute or two in before waking up for good, but dad always threatened throwing cold water on my face if I didn’t get up before he left my room.
One morning, dad had finally ran out of patience and I felt water hit my face. That’s the first and only time I remember dad actually pouring water in my face. That will put the fear of God in you in a hurry, especially with your eyes closed in between a deep sleep and waking up.
Dad pastored several churches throughout the region and he always thought being 10-15 minutes early meant that you were on time. I still abide by that unwritten family rule to this day and I usually set my watch 5-10 minutes early so I don’t consider my myself late to any event. We went to Sunday school, morning worship and Sunday night church. We also went on Saturday and Wednesday night. One church dad pastored — Kings Tabernacle — wasn’t far from my house on Walnut Meadow Road.
Every so often, we would walk to church, especially in the summer when the nights were longer and dad had a shorter sermon planned. Most of the time we drove, which meant dad had a long sermon to preach. Sorry, dad, but sometimes you were long winded, but you and mom brought my sister and I up the right way, and for that, I am forever thankful.
Sometimes on Sunday in between church services, we would either go out to eat, go to someone’s house for dinner or we went roller skating at Club Arena here in Berea to help pass up the time. Other times, we would just go home and rest. I can remember dad taking those “power naps” and I learned early on how beneficial those can be, especially on a Sunday afternoon.
One of the biggest things dad taught me was the value of hard work, going to church, power naps and the fear of non-baptism water on Sunday morning.
