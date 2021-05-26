RICHMOND — The Madison County Fiscal Court Tuesday officially proclaimed the fourth Thursday of each May as Beef Day in Madison County.
The proclamation recognizes the value of beef cattle production in the county and the effects it has on the economy.
It might come as a surprise to many, but Madison County is the second largest beef producing county in Kentucky, behind only Barron County.
Madison County is home to more than 71,000 head of beef cattle on 780 beef cattle farms, which produce more than $42 million of the county’s $50 million of gross income.
The county also is home to Bluegrass Stockyards Richmond, one of the most active and up-to-date stockyards in the state, which sells more than 55,000 head of cattle annually.
In reading the proclamation, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said Madison County desires to “promote its leading agricultural commodity, beef cattle and wants to recognize the economic and nutritional value of beef promotion and beef consumption.”
On Beef Day, Thursday May 27, Madison County residents will be treated to free hamburgers during a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Kentucky Ag Credit office located on the Robert R. Martin Bypass, near Save-a-Lot.
The 2nd Annual Beef Day event is sponsored by Central Kentucky Ag Credit, Madison County Farm Bureau, Madison County Beef Cattle Association, Bluegrass Stockyards Richmond, Madison County Cooperative Extension and the Kentucky Beef Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.