What’s on the menu? Alligators love to chew up preachers

I heard about the fellow who walked into a roadside restaurant with his pet alligator down near the Okefenokee Swamp.
“Do you serve preachers in here?” the fellow asked.
“Of course,” the waiter answered.
“Great,” the man said. “I’ll have fish and chips, and my alligator will have a preacher.”
I was down at the Okefenokee not long ago. It’s such a beautiful place with strands of Spanish moss hanging like holiday garlands from nearly every tree. Yet, it can be such a dangerous place with all those gators lying in wait.
Warning signs are posted near the water, alerting people to the presence of the giant reptiles.
While I was there, I had my picture made with a couple of 12-footers in the background. Not to worry, I was safely out of reach on a boardwalk.
You know, a preacher doesn’t have to go into the Dixie swamps these days to find “gators.” It seems a good many preachers are getting eaten alive, so to speak, far from the murky waters of the Okefenokee.
Too often, they face criticism from inside the church and hostility from outside the church. The result has been frustrated preachers leaving the ministry.
A poll last month showed more than 40 percent of pastors have considered resigning in the past year. They reported feeling burned out, lonely, and generally unwell.
Only half of pastors reported being “very satisfied” with their jobs.
Pollsters said the drop is even more pronounced among pastors under 45 years old, among whom only 35 percent reported being “very satisfied” with their jobs.
All that makes me wonder whether Christians are living up to the Apostle Paul’s admonition in 1 Timothy 15 to count pastors who serve well to be worthy of double honor.
He charges church members “before and the Lord Jesus Christ and the elect angels” to do so.
Let me encourage you to love your pastors well. And by all means, watch his back, knowing that there are “alligators” lurking, ready to take a bite out of him.
———
Reach Roger Alford
at (502) 514-6857
