Melody Beattie once said, “Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity...it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
On this week of Thanksgiving, many will spend time preparing food for their families, cleaning their homes to welcome company, traveling to be with loved ones, and getting caught up in the hustle and bustle that always begins at this time of year. Often, people get caught up in shopping for the holidays, or spending too much time worrying about everything being perfect for guests.
I encourage the small-town perspective this year. I grew up in a place, and in a family, where I was taught about “enough.” Your house is your home — your shelter, and that’s good enough. Your food, whether the turkey is dry or the cranberry sauce is gelatinous, nourishes your body and that is enough. Showing others that you love them through acts of service and kindness is enough. Everything that you work for and have is “enough” when you have gratitude. Small towns are not a place for boastful neighbors, extravagant holiday dinners that are picture perfect, homes that will pass the white glove test, or “keeping up with the Joneses” on Thanksgiving. Small towns are places for the imperfect people who have gratitude for everything they work so hard for, and having a peace knowing that others appreciate their kindness more than material things.
There will be folks in my hometown that will have to work through the Thanksgiving holiday, because they have no choice. There will be folks who work in acres and not hours that will be in the fields working cattle right up until dinner time, and maybe after. But, they will come home to their families knowing that the time they give, the effort they show, and doing what they are able to do is enough.
Don’t get caught up in shopping for Black Friday, spending too much, trying to impress others, or any of those distracting notions. Focus on what is “enough”. Love your friends, family, and show kindness wherever you go. The past year and a half has been hard enough without trying to meet impossible standards that you set for yourself, or having extraordinary expectations of others. When you have gratitude, you have “enough”. Think about all the good, all the honest, all the joy, and find your contentment where it matters the most.
Philippians 4:8
