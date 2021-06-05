I heard a hilarious tale the other day about a 14-year-old boy who came home from school ready for supper, only to find his mother upstairs in bed sick.
“Mom, I’m really, really sorry that you’re not feeling well,” he said. “But I want you to know I can handle this. I’m getting bigger now. And I believe I’m perfectly able to pick you up and carry you down to the stove.”
One thing is sure, when a Mom isn’t able to do all the things she ordinarily does, we begin to understand just how important her role is.
I’d hope that could be said for all of us, whether we’re moms or not. But, the Bible tells us that there are some people in this world who don’t do enough to be missed. In fact, there are some who do very little other than sit and watch things fall apart.
“I went by the field of the slothful and by the vineyard of the man void of understanding, and, lo, it was all grown over with thorns, and nettles had covered the face thereof, and the stone wall thereof was broken down” (Proverbs 24:30-31).
King Solomon, who wrote that Proverb, said he learned from the slothful man that a little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of hands in idleness is all that’s necessary to come to poverty. Solomon is saying we need to get off our rears and work, to do the things around the house, around the farm, around the office that need to be done.
The slothful man’s vineyard didn’t become overgrown with thorns overnight.
It happened little by little. The stones in the wall around that vineyard didn’t fall over in one day. It happened little by little. The slothful man could have made small repairs as they were needed, but he didn’t. Instead, he sat back and let the entire place go to pot.
I read a news article the other day about a woman in another state who died, but no one noticed.
In fact, by the time someone did notice, she had been dead somewhere between a year and a year and half.
You might ask, how could someone be dead that long without someone noticing? I’ll leave you to ponder that. Perhaps by some sad turn of events she had been widowed and had no children to check on her. Perhaps she was new to her neighborhood and hadn’t yet forged relationships with her neighbors.
But this much is certain, if that dear woman had been contributing in a meaningful way to those around her, her death would have been noticed immediately.
I hope we’d all strive to be like that teenage boy’s Mom, sorely missed when we’re not able to do the things we typically do for others. If ever we’re in bed sick, let’s hope there’d be a long line of people standing ready to carry us to the stove.
