National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) is a coast-to-coast collective celebration of culture in America that has been celebrated each October since 1993.
While NAHM is almost over for 2020, it is never too late to explore and celebrate new facets of the arts and humanities in our lives and collective histories.
This is my first October in Berea, having moved here last December to open the first Small Business Development Center in the United States that focuses on growing the creative and tourism sectors of its home state’s economy. “Why Berea?” you might ask. I say, “Why not Berea?”
Choosing Berea as the location for Kentucky’s newest Small Business Development Center was an easy one. Berea is home to a thriving population of weavers, instrument makers, furniture artisans, jewelry designers, glass workers, potters, painters, sculptors, writers, and musicians.
The story of Berea’s artisan community is interwoven with historic Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South. Berea has a longstanding tradition of diversity, social justice, environmental responsibility and community service. Both college and town are committed to the practice of sustainability and conservation.
Community development efforts in cities, towns, and rural places across the country have demonstrated that artists, designers, and cultural organizations can play an essential role in realizing community-driven transformation.
Community development strategies that integrate arts and culture are better equipped to draw upon and support existing community assets, preserve and enhance the authentic character of place, and ensure equitable outcomes for local stakeholders.
In these rapidly changing times, creativity, innovation, imagination and entrepreneurship are the hallmarks of the new economy, in Kentucky and around the world. That means that investment in the arts and creativity is critical to economic, educational and civic success.
Arts and cultural experiences account for a significant number of small businesses that help stimulate the economy through tourism and neighborhood development, as well as creating community assets that improve our collective quality of life, something that is difficult to measures but important to business owners, employees and the community at large.
This in turn helps to incubate and grow additional businesses, broadens the tax base, and attracts tourists.
According to the Kentucky Creative Industries Profile, “The creative industries of Kentucky are represented by 4,470 establishments, employing more than 71,000 people, who earn wages totaling more than $2 billion, and generate $7.2 billion in annual revenue. The creative industries represent a full 5% of the industry establishments in the state, 4.1% of the state’s employment, at least 3.4% of all wages and at least 2% of all industry revenues.”
In addition, according to the May 2018 Economic Impact of Tourism in Kentucky:
• 71.6 million visitors spent nearly $7.6 billion in Kentucky and visitor spending increased by 3.7 percent.
• Visitor spending directly supported 4.4% of all jobs in Kentucky.
• Visitors generated the equivalent of $456 in state and local taxes for every household in Kentucky.
To succeed in the creative economy takes a sense of common purpose and goals, persistence, planning combined with flexibility, big-picture thinking, a can-do attitude, and the ability to admit and learn from challenges and celebrate big and small successes.
Communities must focus on coordinated, pro-active development strategies that capitalize on and invest in community assets for pathways to growth and stability, all the while creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work, learn, and play. I look forward to celebrating NAHM with you again next October in Berea, “Where Art’s Alive.”
When not surrounded by a worldwide pandemic, my office is located on the third floor of Berea City Hall.
———
Vallorie Henderson is the Center Director Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Berea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.