The first time I met the late Roland Wierwille, he was recovering from a stroke. He was a tall figure, but a very gentle giant.
Some doctors told him he would never coach again. He had to regain his talking and communication skills and he was determined to make a return to the sidelines as coach of the Berea College men’s basketball team.
He spent an entire year in rehabilitation and soon he was talking again and back in his comfort zone. He was recognized by the National Council on Communicative Disorders following his return to coaching and is part of the Eastern Kentucky Hall of Distinguished Alumni. He also was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1999.
Wierwille was one of the most successful coaches in Berea College history and will be honored non May 20 when he is inducted into the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame. He will join numerous other worthy athletes and teams, including the 1982 Madison Central High School baseball team that went 40-0 and won a state title under the late Don Richardson, who was part of last year’s inaugural class of inductees.
Through his recovery and return to coaching, I developed a close friendship with Wierwille. He and his wife Cecilia invited me to their home on. Forrest Street and we had dinner and talked basketball, coaching and life in general. Cecilia could really cook and she prepared one of her chicken dishes for us that night and it was delicious.
One of his first games back following his stroke was a road game at Centre College in Danville. I remember the Mountaineers lost that night and Cecilia told me that he normally doesn’t talk after a loss, but then I could see if he wanted to say a few things. On that night, he talked about his team’s loss and was very gracious. I was thankful and appreciated him for that and have never forgotten his kindness that night.
I never remembered coach Wierwille declining a postgame interview. Even up until that point, I don’t remember him not doing a quick interview — win or lose – after a setback.
His return to coaching produced some memorable moments for the late coach, who led the Mountaineers to the proverbial Promised Land of coaching. The Mountaineers reached the pinnacle when they defeated Division I Eastern Kentucky University in 1997. It was one of the top coaching highlights for Wierwille, who played for the Colonels under legendary coach Paul S. McBrayer. I can still remember that moment as he celebrated with his wife Cecilia.
In the 1998-99 season, he led Berea College to the NAIA Division II Final Four, which produced another proud moment for the Hall of Fame coach. He later retired after spending most of his professional career as athletic director, golf coach and associate professor. He went 464-334 coaching a program that didn’t offer scholarships but rather recruited students of lower incomes who worked on campus to earn their education.
For decades, the late coach held the “Roland Wierwille Basketball Camp” and those T-shirts were always seen around town. They were popular, colorful and almost nearly every athlete in Berea attended his camps during his tenure as coach of the Mountaineers.
It’s very fitting that Wierwille will be inducted into the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame. I’m so humbled to be part of the board that made the decision to honor his legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.