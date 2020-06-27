When the lawnmower broke, a fellow told how his wife kept hinting that he should get it fixed. That fellow kept putting it off, and the grass kept growing taller and taller. Then, one day she came up with what she thought was a clever way to get her point across. The fellow arrived home and found her sitting in the tall grass, clipping away with a pair of scissors.
The fellow watched for a little while and then went into the house, retrieved a toothbrush, and handed it to her. “When you finish the grass,” he said, “you might as well sweep the driveway.”
The doctor says he’ll be able to walk again, but he’ll likely always have a bad limp.
That’s another tale from my friend Barry Bishop. I think he got it from some of his fellow coon hunters. It makes quite the point about having the right tool for the right job. We generally wouldn’t cut our grass with scissors, nor would we sweep our driveway with a toothbrush. But, you know, God put some unlikely tools into the hands of his people through the generations to accomplish great things.
You may remember that Samson, the strongman of the Old Testament, was surrounded by an army of Philistines bent on killing him. Samson had no weapon, but he found the jawbone of a donkey on the ground. He grabbed that bone and killed 1,000 Philistines, winning a victory so notable that it was recorded for all generations to read about in the Bible.
Then, there was the time that Gideon and his small band of men, greatly outnumbered, skipped conventional weapons and defeated the Philistine army using trumpets, clay jars and torches. The Philistines were so frightened by the noise of the trumpets and the breaking jars that they ran away into the darkness in one of the most humbling defeats in military history.
Neither Samson nor Gideon won those battles under their own power. God enabled and empowered them. God propelled them to victory. If you could ask either of those men today, they’d tell you the Lord proved himself wonderfully faithful in their lives.
I’m sure each of us can look back over our lives and see just how busy the Lord has been in giving us victory after victory in the struggles we’ve faced. And he’ll continue to do just that.
So, you say, the fellow with the broken lawnmower and the angry wife got a raw deal. Well, at least he can still walk.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857
