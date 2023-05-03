Wilgreen Lake will get a much-needed face-lift this summer.
County and state officials kicked off a joint project between the Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife that bring improvements to the lake, including paved parking areas an updated boat ramp and a kayak launch. Taylor was joined State Representative Deanna Frazier-Gordon and KDFW Commissioner Rich Storm. The lake will receive $250,000 in improvements.
Frazier-Gordon was instrumental in securing state funding for the project and was glad to see the project, which is expected to take two months and scheduled to begin in June. When Frazier-Gordon visited the lake to explore the upgrades, she was greeted by visitors from not only Madison County but other surrounding counties in the region.
“This is going to be fantastic and a great partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife,” she said. “I’m excited for Madison County and everybody who comes out here to enjoy this.”
Taylor said the project is part of his initiative to improve his home county and improving the quality of life.
“It’s about making Madison County better,” he said.
Michael Hensley drives to lake from neighboring Fayette County and is a frequent visitor to the lake.
“We catch a lot of fish and it’s peaceful,” he said. “It’s mostly a fishing place. This lake is just ripe (for future development) to bring in more money and more people from other counties.”
Storm, an avid hunter and fisherman, was impressed with the lake and is looking forward to its future.
“This is a first-class fishing in the heart if Central Kentucky,” Storm said.”It’s going to bring in a lot of people (to the county).”
The lake will be closed to the public, during renovations, which officials said was dependent upon the weather conditions during the upgrades.
