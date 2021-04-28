Willard J. Baker

Mr. Willard J. Baker, 94, the husband of Margie Ann Gentry Baker, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Eades and Rev. Ralph Shepperson officiated.  Burial followed in the Gentry Family Cemetery.

Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

