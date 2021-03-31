William (Bill) Feldkamp, 79, passed away on March 26, 2021 at the Medical Center.
A Funeral Mass was held on Monday, March 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with inurnment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Renovation.
J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
