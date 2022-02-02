William “Bill” Royce Flanery, 63, of Berea, passed away, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at UK Medical Center after a brief illness
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Jerry Abrams officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be livestreamed at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
