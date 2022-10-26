William H. Bondurant, Jr., 84, of Berea, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after injuries he sustained in a fall.
Will was born in Reeves, Tennessee to the late William H. “Howard” and Willa “Leone” Bondurant. The oldest of three children, along with his brother, Barry and a sister, Anita. Will grew up in the town of Fulton. After graduating from Fulton City High School, he attended Murray State University. He majored in Industrial Arts, Math with a minor in Physics. He was an educator in every sense of the word. He taught school in many different aspects, he was a principal of Berea Community High School, he was a present board member of the Berea Community Board of Education. He was a member and Choir director for First Christian Church, where he was also an Elder. He was currently a board member of Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen. Will enjoyed wood working and teaching woodworking to others. He was a mason with Kingston Lodge #315 F&AM.
Will married his life-long love, Mary, on June 17, 1961. In the 61 years of marriage, he lived and taught in Illinois, Texas, and Kentucky. He was a kind, loving, intelligent, funny, gentle, giving man. He will be sorely missed in Berea, Kentucky for the many years to come.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Lynn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two children, William H. “Bill” III, and Laura Renee’, two siblings, Barry Wayne (Sally) Bondurant and Anita Kaye (Pat) Moynahan; and six grandchildren, Jonathan Hamlin, Michael Hamlin, Jaclyn Bondurant, Andrew Bondurant, Conner Bondurant, and Samantha Santoroski.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Pastors Mark and Lisa Caldwell-Reiss officiated, Masonic Rites followed the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.