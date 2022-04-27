William Joseph, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family
A memorial was held Monday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
