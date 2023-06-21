William Thomas Embree, Jr., 45, died suddenly May 30, of natural causes. He was a Madison County native born May 5, 1978, son of the late William Thomas Embree, Sr. and the late Patricia Ann Embree.
Survivors include his children Faith Foster, Nathaniel Embree, Adian Milwee; sisters Patricia, Tara, Velma, Dorothy, Connie; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
In accordance with William’s wishes, he was cremated, and a graveside service will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
