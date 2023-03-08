William Waite Hedglin, Sr., 93, of Richmond died Monday, February 28, 2023, at Kenwood Health and Rehab Center.
In accordance with William’s wishes he was cremated.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
