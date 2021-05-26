William Wray, 65, Jonesboro, Arkansas passed away May 1, 2021.
When you passed away, it was a very sad day for your family: Your mother, Betty, your younger brother, James, your youngest brother, Thomas, and your younger sister, Ellen. Despite the efforts of the professionals at St. Bernard’s Hospital, you just could not overcome the effects of acute pancreatitis.
For the last last 25 years you have lived and worked in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Your friends and colleagues in the St. Bernards Hospital IT Department will miss your camaraderie and your “The problem with that is.....” way of wanting the best for everyone in the IT department. You will be remembered for times when helping hospital staff with computer problems, you might grumble “user error”, but then laugh and happily fix the problem. Outside of work, even though you were not always very outgoing, you would gladly help your friends and neighbors the best way you could. You would make a point to say “hi” to your neighbors and keep an eye out for the neighborhood.
What were your passions? What made your eyes sparkle?
Remembering your past canine companions, Giotto and Thalia. They were a true source of joy for you and everyone they met.
You were a chef, the best kind of chef, always glad to share of your vast knowledge and even your culinary secrets.
Vacations to the family cabin in the north woods of Wisconsin. Whether alone or with family, this is when you would truly relax and enjoy a simpler life.
Here’s to you, our brother, our friend...
We have many more campfires yet to enjoy.
Many more meals to share.
Many more glasses to raise.
Being your brother and friend for just one day more than fills my heart.
-James
When you moved away,
I borrowed your place at the table.
When I learned to play a musical instrument,
I borrowed your flute.
My memories of you—your gift to me,
Are all mine to be joyfully shared.
-Ellen
Fire ring, glowing coals
Brats and burgers spitting juice
Rippled lake sparkles
-Ellen
Memorial service:
May 27, 2021
Union Church, Berea, Ky.
3 p.m., main sanctuary, live stream:
Masks and social distancing required
Commented
