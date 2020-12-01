The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Laurel County.
At approximately 04:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police, London Post, responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate I-75 northbound near the 28-mile marker in Laurel County.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2011 Volvo Tractor Trailer operated by Valentin Meica 54, of Gwinnett, Georgia, was traveling northbound on interstate I-75, when he lost control of his semi-truck, and collided into a 1998 Toyota passenger car, also traveling northbound, driven by Justin D. Shoopman of Williamsburg.
As a result of the collision, Shoopman, 58, suffered life threatening injuries and died on scene. Shoopman was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner’s office. Meica was not injured in the collision.
Drugs nor Alcohol are suspected in this accident.
KSP Post 11 Trooper Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Corbin Police Department, Laurel County EMS, London ECO Tech, West Knox Fire Department, Laurel Fire Department and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
