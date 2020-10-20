The Kentucky State Police, London Post, responded to a train-pedestrian accident that occurred in the Pleasant View community of Whitley County around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The initial investigation indicated that Jennifer L. Frazier 41, of Williamsburg, was walking on the railroad tracks and was struck by a CSX Train. Due to her injuries, she was transported by Whitley County EMS to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee.
As a result of the collision, Frazier suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee. She will be transported to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
Trooper Ridener is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sherriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Emergency Management.
