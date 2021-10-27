The Madison County Fiscal Court will be seeking a new road supervisor after Willie Willis announced his retirement during a bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
Willis has been in charge of the county road department for the past seven years and employed by the county since 1995.
Members of the Court recognized Willis for his service to the county and the community with a certificate of retirement.
Willis was recognized for “outstanding achievement and having been dedicated to the citizens of Madison County for 26-plus years.”
“I’d like to thank the judge and (the) magistrates for (the) certificate and like to thank the previous administration for hiring me in the beginning and thank you Judge (Taylor) for putting your trust in me for the last six and a half years or so. I’ve been looking forward to this day, but it’s also a little scary. I’ve never not had a job since I was 15 years-old.”
Taylor said he appreciated Willis’ “willingness to into that leadership role to lead our road department” and was proud of Willis leading the road department and added that he is a “very talented person.”
“It is bittersweet,” Taylor told Willis during the meeting. “I’m sure there are many things you can do as you see fit. You can schedule your own time frame and you don’t have to punch a clock. You’ve got many tractors out there you can work on. You’ll do good, You’ll do good things.”
Magistrates Tom Botkin, John Tudor, Roger Barger and County Clerk Kenny Barger echoed Taylor’s sentiments.
“Anytime I needed something I called you and you were willing to work with me in any way that you could,” Magistrate John Tudor said. “It’s been a pleasure the last seven years working with you at the road department. You’re going to be hard to replace.”
Prior to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the court held a moment of silence in honor of late First District Magistrate Paul Reynolds, who passed away on Oct. 16 from complications of COVID-19.
In other business the court:
• Approved a resolution to apply for litter abatement grant funds for 2022. The funds will be used for litter cleanup on public roads. More than 50 groups in the community participate in the program.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Madison County Emergency Management, EMA and Baptist Health Richmond, for the purpose of collaboration in the event of an emergency-disaster. The resolution included some clarifications between both parties.
• Authorized resolution for a payment for $480,000 for the Kit Carson Conmmons Project funded by a community development block grant.
• Approved the hiring of Evan Alexander as a CSEPP EOC Tech at the rate of $16.41 per hour starting Wednesday. The court also hired William Vanwinkle as CDL trainee and general labor starting at $10 per hour on Oct. 27. The road department is still seeking workers within the department.
• Taylor announced that the Richmond Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 3, and Berea’s Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 4. The Madison County Courthouse will be close on Thursday, Nov, 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.