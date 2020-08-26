With heavy hearts our family is saddened to announce the passing of Wilma “Iris” Cope , 57 of Berea, KY. After a long illness she passed away at St. Joe’s in Lexington. She went home to be with the Lord and her beloved mother, Wilma Dean Cummins.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Chad Burdette officiated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
