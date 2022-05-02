Wilson addresses ‘work away from work’ concept to Berea Rotary Club

After lunch, Berea Rotary Club members were entertained, enlightened, and educated concerning Hyster-Yale, the local plant with nearly 50 years committed to the Berea community.
Rodney Wilson, plant manager, provided this information along with an outline of the pandemic adjustments made by the organization. He discussed the concept of “work away from work” and the workers’ ability to separate home and work while at home. He elaborated on the need to understand this culture as well as the overall effect technology has had on younger workers. These changes have warranted new product lines, new ways for electrical adaptations, and the modular labor concept. The demand for product parts has created a burden on time and energy due to supply chain issues. Relocating supply bases along with finding the right workers has been a challenge. Recognition that motivation factors have changed is a critical component of future planning. He emphasized that future is bright in Berea.
• Charlie Hoffman distributed tickets for the annual Election Day pancake breakfast, which will be held at the Parish Hall of the Methodist Church between 7-11 a.m. on May 17. An added feature to the breakfast is a noon meeting afterwards with Berea College President Lyle Roelfs. The cost of the tickets remains $5 per person.
• Marty Wayland of the scholarship committee stated that application forms have been sent to counselors at both Berea High Schools, with a return date of May 6th. Gary Simpson mentioned the community garden work by Roteract members at Berea College. Guests at the meeting were Noah Wooten, Tony Crachiolo, and Judith Weckman. Hoffman announced two new members, Richard Cahill and Dee West.
Also present for the meeting were Rotary partners Nancy Scarlett and Donna Harrison. Judith Weckman, speaker for the May 3 meeting, will discuss Search and Rescue Dogs. Citizens interested in learning more about this topic are invited to attend.
Dates for meetings are the first and third Tuesday monthly at noon, currently held at the Smokehouse Grill.
