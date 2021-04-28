In recent years, keeping first responders in the city has proven to be a challenge since other local governments offer hazardous duty retirement benefits. The trouble with the hazardous duty program, according to some local officials, is that once a city enrolls, it can never quit the program, no matter how much it costs.
At the most recent meeting of the Berea City Council, Cora Jane Wilson proposed an alternative to hazardous duty retirement benefits. Wilson suggested creating a fund for the city’s police and firefighters that would build every year they serve. When the first responder retires, they would then receive a lump sum benefit.
Wilson raised the issue during a recent discussion of a municipal order to award longevity pay to employees serving from five to 25 years. She made her recommendation on supplement pay for first responders, noting that the City of Berea pays for the training of police officers and firefighters, only to have some of them leave later because they can get hazardous duty retirement benefits at other agencies. Wilson said creating a new fund would reward employee loyalty and longevity without locking the city into a financial commitment it might not be able to afford in the future.
“I’ve always said that because they leave,” Wilson said. “They go on to other opportunities. We’re paying for their training, and they’re going somewhere else.”
Jerry Little agreed that something should be done, but he cautioned the city may find itself in a situation where it has no choice but to enroll in the hazardous duty retirement benefit program. Ronnie Terrill, who expressed concerns the city could never drop out of the program, disagreed.
The Berea City Council unanimously adopted a program for longevity to rewards for employee loyalty and achievement. `
