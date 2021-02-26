Y
ou try to look for the silver lining when there is a challenge. Well, we have certainly had that with the ice and accumulation of snow. I will focus on some of the positives.
My favorite winter treat is snow cream. Just gather a big bowl of snow, add sugar, vanilla, and milk. Enjoy. (Someone told me they make it with condensed milk instead.
Another fun activity is sledding. When I was a kid, we walked down the road to our neighbor’s field.
It had a few rocks, but it had a hill. We used plastic sleds so at least they weren’t too heavy to carry. It would take a few trips down the hill before the snow would get packed down for some faster runs.
Can you remember the thrill of the wind blowing as you flew down the hill?
What about the times you went airborne? Do you remember laughing at each other when you wiped out and were covered by snow? Sometimes we would ride double which was even faster. Our legs would get tired from walking back up that hill, but it was worth it. We would stay out until our faces were red from the cold.
This fluffy snow was hard to build with, but I have seen some impressive snowmen. Several clever builders used the mailbox as a support. I always have a hard time getting the eyes and carrots to stay put. Goodness knows there were plenty of fallen limbs to use as arms.
Now for the negatives. The roads were certainly a challenge. The worst usually being our own drives. I had to back up a couple of times to get a better run after my tires started spinning. I was driving along hoping I didn’t meet another car because it was a single lane.
There were broken electric poles and downed trees.
We are all thankful for the linemen who worked in dangerous conditions to restore electricity. Berea Police also featured some live recordings of actual road conditions to keep us safe.
