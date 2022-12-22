Madison County Emergency Management Agency is notifying citizens of winter warming centers for the dates of Dec. 22-24 in response to an expected severe cold weather front.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has projected severe weather for Madison County residents beginning around 9 p.m. on Thursday including rapid decline in temperature, rain that transitions to snow, wind gusts of up to 40 mph and continued freezing temperatures into Friday that could make roadways and outside activities hazardous.
Please contact the organization directly to ask for hours of operation or what resources they may provide. The following organizations have volunteered to be warming centers:
Room in the Inn Berea
200 Prospect Street Berea, Ky. 40403
Thursday: Registration 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday: Prior registration only
**Limited Space, No Pets**
Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department
699 Red Lick Road Berea, Ky. 40403
Phone: 859-985-1692
Union City Volunteer Fire Department
2480 Union City Road Richmond, Ky. 40475
Phone: 659-623-3273
First United Methodist Church
401 W. Main Street Richmond, Ky. 40475
Phone: 859-623-3580
Thursday: 8 p.m.-overnight.
Friday: 12 a.m. -midnight
**Will Run Background Checks for Those Utilizing 24hr Stay**
Waco Volunteer Fire Department
3892 Irvine Road Waco, Ky. 40385
Phone: 859-369-7301
Thursday: 6 p.m.-midnight
Friday: 1 p.m.-midnight
White Hall Volunteer Fire Department
1289 Boonesborough Road Richmond, Ky. 40475
Phone: 859-626-5144
Thursday: 7 p.m.-overnight
Friday: 12 a.m. -noon
Those organizations have volunteered to act as warming centers and cannot guarantee provision of meals, blankets, or resources. Please contact the organization directly to ask for hours of operation or what resources they may provide. Madison County Emergency Management Agency supports community preparedness by providing educational opportunities, early warning systems, and coordination during disasters. Madison County EMA/CSEPP can be reached at (859) 624-4787.
More information can be found at www.madisoncountyky.us/ema and www.prepareky.com, or on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Social Media pages: @MadisonCoKyEMA.
