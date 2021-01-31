KYTC

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Monday at 7 p.m. Snowfall amounts are 2-4 inches for the Madison County and Central Kentucky.

KYTC District 7 forces will report at midnight to patrol, and treat routes as necessary. Contract trucks will supplement state crews. Icy conditions are possible for elevated areas which include bridges, ramps, and overpasses. KYTC personnel (along with contractors) will work overnight, and through Monday morning to ensure roadways are in the best possible condition.

