am so thankful to be sitting inside watching the snow piling up outside. I made it home to a crockpot full of potatoes, carrots, and roast meat. I left work early around noon. I think everyone else did, too. There was so much traffic! Traffic bunched up because so many were driving so slowly. Caution is a great idea, but I think we could manage 25 mph instead of 10 mph. I kept expecting to pass a wreck, but it was just slow traffic.
My husband was not so fortunate. He was stuck on Southbound I-75 for close to 8 hours. If only his jury duty had been completely cancelled in Lexington. It also would have been helpful if there had been up-to-date radio communications for motorists. At least he had a bottle of water, a small blanket, phone charger, and enough gas in the tank.
Do you remember the days when this type of snow would have been pretty ordinary? I remember one year when I was in high school, Menelaus Road had a section that was completely drifted over by snow. The wind just filled it in, and it was days before it reopened.
We lived in the country, so it was common to see mostly trucks in the worst snow. I believe some people even used chains to increase traction. My Pop talked about using snow grip tires with studs. He also reminded me about adding weight to help vehicles go. I put concrete blocks in the trunk of my car to help it stay on the road. It was no big deal. Everyone just took it in stride. Life was just hard work. If you slid off the road, someone would pull you out with a chain or get a tractor to get the job done. It seems we are not as hardy and capable as the previous generation.
People used to have to make do. My dad said when he was a kid, they would use an old car hood to slide down the hills. I know students on campus have to be creative, too. A trash can lid or cardboard can be pressed into service to enjoy some sled time. When we were kids, we could never keep up with waterproof gloves and boots for all of us. My mom would just put bread bags over our gloves and then slide our arms into our coat. Problem solved!
So, stay home and stay safe.
