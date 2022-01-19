Another round of snow fell in Berea last Sunday into Monday, giving youngsters and others a chance to enjoy a week of sledding and sliding. Catherine Robinson was joined by brother Connor Robinson and father Wesley Robinson for a morning of fun Monday on the hill behind the Berea Christian Church. The two youngsters and students in the Madison County School system and Berea Independent schools enjoyed a traditional snow day on Monday. Students returned to in-person learning on Wednesday but could use more NTI days as another snow system is expected to hit the region tonight through Thursday morning.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Lady Pirates win All 'A' Regional title
- O. Wayne Berry
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 29, 2021 - January 6, 2022
- Winter wonder
- Grim milestone: State COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million mark
- Madison County Property Transfers: January 4 - 5, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: January 10 - 11, 2022
- Madison County Family Court: December 29, 2021 - January 5, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy, wet snow expected this weekend
- Madison County Family Court: December 29, 2021 - January 5, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: December 29, 2021
- Paula Beth Blanton Taylor
- Madison County Detention Center: December 31, 2021 - January 2, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: January 3 - 5, 2022
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: December 29, 2021 - January 6, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: Week ending December 28, 2021
- Madison County Property Transfers: January 4 - 5, 2022
- Brenda Gail Quarels Kidwell
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.