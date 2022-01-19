RObinson Snow

Another round of snow fell in Berea last Sunday into Monday, giving youngsters and others a chance to enjoy a week of sledding and sliding. Catherine Robinson was joined by brother Connor Robinson and father Wesley Robinson for a morning of fun Monday on the hill behind the Berea Christian Church. The two youngsters and students in the Madison County School system and Berea Independent schools enjoyed a traditional snow day on Monday. Students returned to in-person learning on Wednesday but could use more NTI days as another snow system is expected to hit the region tonight through Thursday morning.

