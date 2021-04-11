On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at approximately 6:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by McCreary County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place outside of a residence on Marshes Siding Road in McCreary County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that McCreary County 911 was notified of a verbal dispute involving Ashlee R. Bytheway, 36, of Whitley City and Brandon J. Probus, 31, of Pine Knot. During the investigation, it was determined Bytheway shot Probus once while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Probus was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner. Probus was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
As a result of the investigation, KSP arrested Bytheway on charges of murder and placed her in the Knox County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by Post 11, Detective Billy Correll. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, McCreary County Sherriff’s Office, McCreary County EMS and Pulaski County Coroner.
