The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted just before 10 a.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, in reference to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate Drive in Madison County.
The initial investigation indicated a 2015 Buick Verano, operated by Daniel Baird, 50, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, was traveling west on Interstate Drive and attempted to make a left turn into Wow gas station, crossing the center line into the path of a 2011 Dodge Ram, operated by Jorge Marcellino, 23, of Walton, traveling east.
As a result of the collision, Loretta Birch, 70, of Orion, Michigan, a passenger in the vehicle being operated by Baird, was transported to Baptist Health Richmond, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.
Trooper David Hobbs is conducting the ongoing collision investigation. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, Madison County EMS, Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Coroner's Office.
