Woodman speaks to Rotary Club on move to Parker, Colorado

Beaming in through the technology of zoom, Adriel Woodman was able to share time with his Berea Rotary friends. Having relocated to Parker, Colorado, Woodman was eager to share the reasons he and his wife, Paula moved, along with the characteristics of Parker that fit with directions of life in the Berea environment. Being close to grandchildren is just one of the pluses for the Woodmans.
The pandemic with its restrictions increased citizen interest in many outdoor activities to the level that bikes were almost unattainable last year.
The trails around Parker are a great connection to urban areas, malls, and other trails with Cherry Creek being their favorite.
In fact, there are 30 miles of trails within town. These trails are well-lit with sidewalks along a waterway, green space, and parks such that all age groups can feel safe using them. There is ample room for bikers, hikers, those needing handicapped accessibility, or kids walking to school.
In Parker, residents can feel safe without cars. Woodman compared the public support in Berea similar to what he sees in Colorado where one-third of the state is part of the park system.
Even though Woodman’s transfer to Rotary in Parker was interrupted by Covid, his dedication to Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” has never faltered.
In fact, before he launched his talk President Rita Davis presented him with the certificate and pin recognizing him as a Paul Harris Fellow.
The award is given to those who have done exemplary work in community or helping those in need.
In the business session Berea members voted to make a donation of $250 to Appalachia Rises, the fund raiser for eastern Kentucky flood relief.
The link for the Tuesday noon zoom meetings can be secured from club secretary, Charles Hoffman at Charles.hoffman.law@gmail.com
