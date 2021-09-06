The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory serves as an update for the Clays Ferry Bridge on I-75 Northbound. Temporary lane closures are necessary for bridge deck overlay work.
Traffic control for the Southbound side was removed on Thursday evening, Sept. 2, with striping completed. Work was not in effect during the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Operations will now begin for the Northbound side of the interstate.
The anticipated date for completion is Thursday, October 7. The Clays Ferry Bridge (H520-034-B00153N) is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.
* operations are located between milepoints 97.541 and 97.703
• traffic control (closures/barrels) are in place between milepoints 96.9 and 98.3
• two lanes remain open at all times --- this includes shifts onto the shoulder
• work is in effect 24 hours a day, including weekends with two seperate shifts of crews:
6 a.m. until 12 a.m. (midnight) 12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m.
• The speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH with double fines in effect
Wednesday, Sept. 8-Thursday, Oct. 7
Interstate 75 – Northbound
• Barrier walls will be placed northbound beginning Wednesday night at 9 p.m.
• Work will begin for the northbound section until the project is completed
Alternate Route:
Motorists can utilize Interstate 64 to KY 627 to bypass the work zone. The traveling public should continue to plan for and expect delays.
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
