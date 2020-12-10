Employees with CSX Railroad have been busy making repairs to the tracks at the railroad crossing on Walnut Meadow Road this week. The road was closed to traffic on Monday and was scheduled to re-open to the public Wednesday. Motorists were required to take an alternate route on the Berea Bypass and Menelaus Road back on to Walnut Meadow Road or take the Berea Bypass and US 25. The City of Berea Public Works Department assisted CSX Railroad with directional and detour signage.
