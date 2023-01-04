George Wyatt and Charles Conley were reappointed by Berea Mayor Fraley to serve on the Madison County Airport Board, allowing them to continue working on several facility upgrade projects at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA). The move was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council.
At a meeting of the Madison County Airport Board on Tuesday, Wyatt was re-elected as board chair, Steve Tussey was again selected as vice chair, Dr. Adrienne Millett as tapped again to be board treasurer, while Charles Conley was re-elected to be secretary. Wyatt has served 16 for years on the board, while Conley has been on the board for eight years.
It was announced at the airport board meeting that officials are working out the final
details to move forward with a $1.2 million airport infrastructure upgrade project this spring. With the sponsorship of the city of Berea, the board is seeking to win a $1,024,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to extend an eight-inch water line out to the airport, and to build a forced main sewer line from Peggy Flats Road. The city is seeking a $256,200 loan, or 20 percent of the project cost, from the Kentucky Industrial Authority.
Wyatt said the plans for the projects have been approved by the Kentucky Division of Water, and during an update last November, Berea Municipal Utilities (BMU) Manager Kevin Howard said the final property easements for the sewer extension are in the process of being secured. Surveying for the project was expected in November, Howard reported. The eight-inch water line will connect to the Madison Southern Water District, while the sewer project will be connected to BMU’s sewer infrastructure.
Airport officials maintain that both the sewer attachment and the water line will accommodate future expansion at the airport, such as a planned terminal building, as well as instruction space for the Eastern Kentucky University Aviation program. It will also lower insurance rates at the airport for corporate clients and the airport itself, as well as providing fire suppression capabilities in the new T-hangars, officials said.
