1 A year ago, COVID-19 vaccines became widely available and much of the nation, state and world, saw it as a shot in the arm in the long road back to normalcy. By the middle of the year, face mask mandates were relaxed and government meetings, including the City of Berea and schools returned to in-person sessions. By the end of the year, however, the Delta variant forced more mask recommendations and and booster shots were urged to help fight off the Delta and Omicron variant.
2 In early February, an ice storm forced Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor to issue a State of Emergency. Madison County and Berea was spared from the brunt of the storm and most of the area experienced power outages and extensive tree debris on the roadways.
3 Former State Representative Robert Goforth resigned nearly a year after he was re-elected as 89th District Representative. Gorforth is facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a woman, allegedly his wife, and trying to “hog tie” her during a domestic dispute. Goforth, a former gubernatorial candidate, submitted a letter to the governor’s office and the House speaker’s office announcing his immediate departure. Timmy Truett defeated Mae Suramek in a special election to fill Goforth’s seat on Nov. 2.
