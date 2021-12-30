4 Officials and local farmers gathered in September for the grand opening of the Chestnut Street Pavilion, a $565,000 facility that will serve as the permanent home for the Berea Farmer’s Market as well as a venue for public and private events. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the city’s farmer’s market is the second oldest establishment of its kind in Kentucky. Fraley said it took widespread cooperation at the local, state and federal level for the project to be approved and fully funded.
5 In August, tragedy struck the county when Chris Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Keystone Drive in Richmond. The Hagers were the landlords of the complex and owned and operated the University Shell Station on the Eastern Bypass. The alleged shooter, Thomas Birl, 51, barricaded himself into an apartment following the shooting.
6 The Spoonbread Festival, the signature event of the Berea Chamber of Commerce, returned after it was canceled in 2020. The event attracted thousands and approximately 360 pans of Spoonbread were served to attendees. More than 3,000 attended the Balloon Glow. The Berea Craft Festival also celebrated a return at Indian Fort Theatre and more than 8,000 patrons attended the three-day event. The Berea City Pool and the Berea Christmas parade was back in 2021 after the pandemic forced the pool and the parade to shut down the previous year.
