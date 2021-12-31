7 Local and state leaders gathered in late August to honor Berea’s third mayor, the late Clifford F. Kerby M.D., in a ceremony dedicating a bridge in his name. The bridge, located on U.S. 25 just north of the Berea Bypass, spans Silver Creek. Fraley kicked off the ceremony, which was staged in the bay of the Berea Fire Department. Fraley noted Kerby was a selfless public servant who sacrificed for Berea. Long-time City Administrator Randy Stone provided the keynote remarks during the ceremony. Kerby spent 22 years as Berea’s mayor and was a public servant for more than 30 years.
8 The “Tillie Off Leash Dog Area” opened to the public in May, giving dog owners a place to take their pets. The park, located on Harrison Road, near the Public Works Department, is named after Tillie, a late local canine who accompanied hikers to the Pinnacles. Tillie passed away in July of 2013 at the age of 13. The park has been a project that has been discussed by city officials for more than a a decade.
9 The Berea Police Department and the City of Berea unveiled two new Tesla police cars and BPD Chief Eric Scott gave a video and vocal presentation on new body cams. The two new Telsa electric cars will save the department an estimate of $5,688 per vehicle. Scott also unveiled an electric motorcycle which will be used by the police force.
10 For the second time in a year, an unexpired vacancy (District 1) was filled on the Madison County Fiscal Court. Governor Beshear appointed Ben Robinson III to the position filing the term left vacant due to the passing of Magistrate Paul Reynolds, who was sworn in last February to fill the term of late and long-time late magistrate Larry Combs.
