ith all the ice, there are lots of branches to pick up. It made me think of picking up branches at my great grandparent’s house when I was a kid. We called them Ma and Pa (Richard & Nannie Burnell). Their house was surrounded by big trees. I guess it was a little bit of a help for them.
My sisters and I would sometimes entertain them and our Uncle Raleigh by singing and playing with their canes on their front porch. We fortunate to have several relatives in walking distance that we could visit anytime.
Pa had several sheds that were either leaning or propped up. “Good enough is good enough” was his outlook in his older years. We always wanted a playhouse or treehouse in their backyard, but Pa was afraid we would get hurt.
One time someone was killing chickens to cook at their house. If you were raised in the country, you know what it is like when the chickens are beheaded. It seemed like those chickens could see us. They flopped around right behind us. The smell of chicken feathers in hot water will also stick with you.
Ma and Pa married when he was 18 and she was 16 years old in 1915. They had 60-plus years together and two sons. They met at Silver Creek church. Pa thought that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen in his whole life. He liked to do things for her.
After my grandpa Charles passed in July 1977, Ma passed away in November of 1977. Pa had been battling some dementia issues. When Ma was gone, his mind was, too. His body was strong, though, and he lived many more years in long-term care. Otis Burnell was surviving son.
