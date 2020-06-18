A nice, frosty cool treat is a great way to beat the summertime heat, and Berea’s newest business, Yeti Freeze aims to help locals tolerate the hot temperatures by offering up 16 tasty shaved ice concoctions.
Yeti Freeze is the brainchild of Todd and Erin Holbrook. After learning of the success of a similar operation in eastern Kentucky, the Holbrooks pitched the idea to city leaders and worked on plans for nearly a year before launching it a two weeks ago by renting concession stand space from the city of Berea.
“That’s how we got started in Berea,” Holbrook, a Berea native, said. “A friend in eastern Kentucky has a successful one, and we thought what a great way to get people to the park. Everyone is always looking for something to do with the kids, and the park is a great place.”
It has been a hit with the locals, according to Holbrook. The first Saturday (June 6) of business saw Yeti go through 68 five-gallon buckets of ice.
Yeti Freeze is not a chain, and the name came about from a family vote, Holbrook joked.
Yeti Freeze sports 16 different shaved ice flavors, plus toppings such as fruit and sugary snow cap topping. The frozen treats come in three sizes, kids, regular and large. In addition to the shaved ice, Yeti also sells homemade popcorn and caramel corn at the concession stand near the Berea Community football field.
Yeti is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We hope to open one day during the week, maybe Tuesday, in the future,” Erin said.
