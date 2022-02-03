“The ache for home lives in all of us, the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.” – Maya Angelou
As time has gone on and I become older, my definition of “home” seems to change often. Home for me isn’t a house, a place, or a location that can be nailed down. Home is a feeling- a feeling of nurturing, safety, kindness, love, life, light, laughter, goodness, acceptance, reason, and so much more. Many argue that “you can’t go home again” in their own cliche way, however, for those of us living the small town charm, we know that is not true.
This past week, Facebook provided me with a memory that I had posted in 2019. It was a status that I had posted, and it said, “I sometimes complain that my house is too small or too old. But on this morning being within a mile of my papaw and getting hugs and kisses makes me remember that I just wanted to stay in Kirksville. I’m so grateful that I did.”
All I wanted in early adulthood was to stay in Kirksville, and while, yes, Kirksville itself is a beautiful place, it had nothing to do with the geographic or exact location. Instead, it had everything to do with the relative proximity to those I love, to those people who feel like home to me. It was for things like that memory- to go grab a hug from my papaw when I needed it, to keep my mom nearby as my closest confidant, to keep my daddy close by because he is the safest place I know. It was to stay home.
Some days, good or bad, it does not matter — I am so excited to get to drive home. I have a beautiful drive no matter if I take Curtis Pike, Hagan’s Mill, Barnes Mill, or 52/1295, and that’s important for winding down after any day.
However, the roads that I travel have so many memories for me and often bring me right back to those people that provide that enormous sense of home that my heart aches for when I feel as though the world around me is less than kind or I have something to celebrate or just because…without cause or reason.
There is no greater feeling than that of knowing that I am not walking alone. My community has so many people (related to me or not) in it that make it feel like home. For many of us who have grown up here, it’s the place that we feel most accepted and nurtured, and we find a level of peace in knowing that while others say “you can’t go home again,” we do it every day. Our community is more than a location, it’s a feeling of belonging. I hope every person that drives through feels that same sense of community pride and sense of home that the generations before us worked so diligently to maintain.
