I couldn’t help but laugh at the old joke about the robber who walked up to his next victim on the streets of Washington D.C..
“Give me your money,” the robber demanded, flashing a pistol.
“You can’t rob me,” the man protested. “I’m a congressman.”
“In that case give me MY money,” the robber said.
Despite God’s commandment that says “Thou shalt not steal,” lots of people do it anyway.
Statistics show that two out of every 10 Americans are victimized by thieves in any given year. Sometimes it may be armed robbers, sometimes burglars, and sometimes, I’m afraid, car salesmen.
I learned that the hard way a couple months ago when I traded in my old pickup truck on a new one.
It took a long time to convince myself that I needed a new truck, primarily because the prices were outrageous. Things had changed dramatically pricewise since I had purchased my last one 10 years ago.
After several months of shopping around, I finally accepted the fact that, if I was going to get a new truck, it would cost more than I had paid for my first home.
So, I shined up my old Silverado and drove to the dealership to trade it in.
When the salesman and I agreed on a price and shook on the deal, he was all smiles. The man in the back who finalizes the sale was all smiles, too. I understood why when I got home and printed the paperwork from a thumb drive he had given me.
As best as I could figure, instead of giving me the agreed-upon trade-in price for my old truck, he had charged me just to take it off my hands. Plus, he managed to work one of those extended warranties into the deal.
Something remarkable had happened somewhere between shaking hands with that salesman and getting that new truck home: I had gotten an education.
I learned that day you don’t have to be poked in the ribs with a gun barrel to be robbed.
I also learned that some people are still ignoring God’s command not to steal.
———
Reach Roger Alford at (502) 514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
