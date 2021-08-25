Zacharias Rowland, 58, went home to be with Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Zacharias was born to Mace & Mayme Rowland on February 7, 1963, in Franklin, Ohio but has been a resident of Mount Vernon, KY for the past 50 years.
Zacharias was a hard-working man who built his life from the ground up on a firm foundation in God. He was devout, faithful, compassionate, and loving to all he met.
He is survived by his wife Annaline (Johnson) Rowland whom he married on February 7, 1981, and just celebrated their 40th anniversary this year.
He was a proud daddy to his children, Joshua (Dana) Rowland of Henagar, Alabama, and Paula (Rowland) Pierce of Mount Vernon, Kentucky.
Zacharias’ six grandchildren were the apple of his eye: Natalie, Ethan, Samuel, Jeremiah, Allyson, and Lia. He cherished every single moment with each of them & encouraged their walk with the Lord.
He is also survived by his mother, Mayme (Cope) Smallwood of Mount Vernon, his two sisters Rebecca (Craig) Garrett of Mount Vernon and Rachel (Robert) Quinley of Berea, two sisters-in-law Madge Rowland of Mount Vernon and Becky Rowland of Mount Vernon and a special brother and sister in Daniel & Linda Cope. As well as a multitude of nephews, nieces, and other family members.
He was proceeded in death by his dad, Mace Rowland and three brothers Steven, Joseph, and Johnathan Rowland.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Friday, August 24, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with his children, Paula Pierce, and Joshua Bond Rowland officiating, along with Robert Clark Quinley. Burial will follow in Scaffold Cane Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-9 pm at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers will be Joshua Bond Rowland, Ethan Chase Rowland, Samuel Elijiah Rowland, Bill Johnson, Timothy Rowland, and Clinton Johnson. Honorary bearers will be John Webb, Wade Garrett, and Jeremiah Clace Rowland.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
