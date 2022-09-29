A Lexington man arrested in Knox County recently with possession of a large amount of lethal drugs has been indicted in federal court.
Ethan Paul King and Justin Pullums, both of Lexington, were arrested on September 6 after Knox Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones observed their vehicle traveling northbound on KY 11 crossing the railroad tracks at Cannon and crossing the yellow line. Their vehicle also had a driver’s side brake light out, leading Jones to initiate a traffic stop. Jones observed the odor of marijuana coming from their vehicle and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle, wherein a search commenced.
Jones, joined by Deputies Sam Mullins and Jesse Smith, found a large quantity of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl along with open beer containers.
Both King and Pullums were charged with Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense – greater than two grams (Methamphetamine), Possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Heroin), and Trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) and were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
King was indicted on September 22 in U.S. District Court and charged that he “did knowingly and intentionally possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”
King has a previous conviction for a serious violent felony in 2015, a robbery first degree charge that saw him serving more than 12 months of imprisonment. The indictment also states, relating to the 2015 conviction, “for which he was released from serving any term of imprisonment related to that offense within 15 years from the commencement of the instant offense.”
King faces additional counts in his federal indictment. Count two of the indictment charges him with knowingly possessing a firearm, in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and count three for knowingly possessing a firearm having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
The indictment orders forfeiture of the firearms King had on his person: a Sig Sauer model P320 9mm handgun, a Sport Arms of Florida model CPX-2 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition.
On the first count, King faces not less than 10 years nor more than life imprisonment, and not more than a $8,000,000 fine and at least eight years supervised release. The penalty for count one is more severe due to his prior conviction for a serious violent felony.
On the second count, King faces not less than five years nor more than life imprisonment, to be served consecutive to any term of imprisonment imposed for any other offense, and a fine of not more than $250,000 and not more than five years of supervised release.
On the third count, King faces not more than 15 years of imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000, and not more than three years of supervised release.
In addition to the potential penalties, King faces a mandatory special assessment of $100 per count, forfeiture of listed property and restitution, if applicable.
Pullums has not been indicted as of September 27.
