BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED
Date Lifted: 1/7/2021
Time Lifted: 4:00 p.m.
Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Highway 2004, starting at the junction of Azbill Road & Highway 2004 and running to the junction of Morrill Kerby Knob Road & Highway 2004, including Chestnut Flat Rd has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
