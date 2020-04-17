Delaney Smith, a fifth grader at Owsley County Elementary and daughter of Travis and Carrie Smith, participated in the Annual Essay competition, sponsored by AARP/KRTA, to honor Grandparents. The subject of the essay was “My Grandparent Should be Chosen the AARP-Kentucky Grandparent of the Year”. Delaney submitted her winning essay by writing about her Grandmother(Nana), Jan Wilson.
As a county winner, Delaney received a monetary award from Owsley County Retired Teachers Association. She also received a certificate and monetary award from AARP/KRTA.
Delaney’s heartfelt essay honored her special Nana Jan, by telling about how Nana taught her “always see the good in life, to learn to do things for myself, and to laugh and enjoy the time I have with people I love”. She has been taught lifelong skills such as cooking, sewing and learning to use patterns, being resourceful, and most of all, making her feel loved and special.
Thanks to Delaney for sharing your thoughts with the Owsley County Retired Teachers. However, we regret you were not able to share with us in person, as our March meeting was cancelled because of the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus.
OCRTA President, Brenda Spence, commended OCES Librarian, Melinda McIntosh for accepting the responsibility of encouraging the fifth graders to participate in the essay competition and collecting the finished essays for our local association.
