2022 ELECTION CANDIDATE FILINGS - JANUARY 31, 2022

County Judge/Executive
Republican
Zeke Little Jr.
Barbara Baker Whittaker
Democratic
Cale Turner
Sheriff
Republican
Harold Hollan
Tara Chadwell Roberts
Brent Lynch
Ryan Phillips
Democratic
Ivan Fletcher
Randy Burns
Jailer
Republican
Jason Hollan
Brant Henson
County Attorney
Republican
Henley R. McIntosh
County Clerk
Republican
Matthew Little
Shanna Oliver
Circuit Court Clerk
Republican
Phyllis Cornett
Property Valuation Administrator
Democratic
Saundra Kay Moore
Republican
Mike Reynolds
Coroner
Republican
Rob Morgan
Magistrate District 1
Republican
Chris Gabbard
Jerry Sandlin
Alan Taylor
Willard Thomas
Democratic
Clayton Turner
Cody Little
Constable District 1
Republican
Wade Burns
Carl Smith
Magistrate District 2
Republican
Jason Reed
Mike Thomas
Bobby Smith
Democratic
Stephen “Toby” Smith
Constable District 2
Republican
Steve Addison
Democratic
Ramey Begley
Magistrate District 3
Republican
Jeff Dooley
Tim Bishop
Kenny Gross
Constable District 3
Republican
Richard “Ritchie” Sandlin
Daymond Byrd
Roy Wilder
