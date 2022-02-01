2022 ELECTION CANDIDATE FILINGS - JANUARY 31, 2022

County Judge/Executive

Republican

Zeke Little Jr.

Barbara Baker Whittaker

Democratic

Cale Turner

 

Sheriff

Republican

Harold Hollan

Tara Chadwell Roberts

Brent Lynch

Ryan Phillips

Democratic

Ivan Fletcher

Randy Burns

 

Jailer

Republican

Jason Hollan

Brant Henson

 

County Attorney

Republican

Henley R. McIntosh

 

County Clerk

Republican

Matthew Little

Shanna Oliver

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Republican

Phyllis Cornett

 

 

Property Valuation Administrator

Democratic

Saundra Kay Moore

Republican

Mike Reynolds

 

Coroner

Republican

Rob Morgan

 

Magistrate District 1

Republican

Chris Gabbard

Jerry Sandlin

Alan Taylor

Willard Thomas

Democratic

Clayton Turner

Cody Little

 

Constable District 1

Republican

Wade Burns

Carl Smith

Magistrate District 2

Republican

Jason Reed

Mike Thomas

Bobby Smith

Democratic

Stephen “Toby” Smith

Constable District 2

Republican

Steve Addison

Democratic

Ramey Begley

 

                                            Magistrate District 3

Republican

Jeff Dooley

Tim Bishop

Kenny Gross

 

                                           Constable District 3

Republican

Richard “Ritchie” Sandlin

Daymond Byrd

Roy Wilder

