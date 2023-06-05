2023 Mayor Charles Long Scholarship Awarded

KRADD Scholarship Committee, that includes Booneville Sentinel’s Publisher-GM Jessica L Butler who was honored to contribute to this year, chooses a recipient for the Mayor Charles Long Scholarship. Every year This year the scholarship goes to Noah Carroll, a Senior at Wolfe County High School.
Mr. Carroll plans to attend Morehead State University enrolling in the pre-law and history programs as a double major. After completion of those studies, Mr. Carroll plans to attend the University of Kentucky to complete a law degree.
This scholarship is available to all qualifying students that reside in the counties (Breathitt · Knott · Lee · Leslie · Letcher · Owsley · Perry · Wolfe Counties) and are members of the Kentucky River Area Development District.
Congrats to Noah Carroll on his future endeavors. Mayor Long would be very proud!
