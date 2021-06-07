By: Chris Dooley
By the time this week's paper goes into print, it’ll be June the 2nd. A couple of days after that on the 4th will be a very special day for me, my birthday! This year I’ll be turning the ripe old age of 36 and I wanted to write my column about it this week.
My thirty six years of life here on this earth have been nothing short of amazing. I came into this world as a little hazel eyed baby boy with a big family. My family had to make a lot of sacrifices for me over the years. Both of my parents worked endless hours and dug deep to give me the childhood any kid would be fortunate to have. I remember growing up in school the impact that my teachers had on my life. They can say whatever they want about Owsley County, but the truth is we have some outstanding educators here that really care about the kids in our community. My education was one of the biggest highlights of my life. I have so many good memories of school and watching graduation this past weekend just made me walk down memory lane that much more. The world that these kids are graduating into today is a lot scarier and troubling than the one I did, so it’s my hope and prayer that they stay safe and well both mentally & physically.
I also have a lot of good memories from days gone by with my friends both new and old. You all have always been there for me in the good times and in the bad. I remember sitting at my dad’s visitation at the funeral home wondering just how many friends of mine would show up. I was astounded when they just kept coming in one after another waiting in line to pay their respects to my family. I was hurting and very much a broken man on the inside that night, but you all shook my hand and hugged my neck all night long and it gave me the fight to hold it together. That’s something I don’t take lightly and will never forget. Over the last 36 years we’ve made a lot of memories. You’ve taken me out to buy me dinner for no reason. We’ve driven around every back road in Owsley County and you’ve let me sleep on your bed while you took the couch. I’m lucky in the fact that I haven’t had to walk around wondering if I’m loved by people a lot in my life. You all have always come through for me in the clutch times of my life and even if I don’t have a lot of money in the bank I still feel like a very rich man today because of it.
I can sure tell I’m getting older. I used to be able to fall out of a tree and get up and shake it off, but now I can pull a muscle in my back reaching for the Roku remote. Some mornings I wake up and it’s hard to get out of bed and get going. I used to be able to sleep 9 or 10 hours at a time when I was younger, now I run for 5 or 6 hours if I’m lucky. My hair is thinning on top and my beard is slowly going gray. My body is aging and even if I’m not what you’d call ‘old’ I’m starting to show signs of climbing the ladder of getting older. But my life has, is and will hopefully continue to always be blessed. I’ve been through several surgeries, sicknesses and car wrecks. I’ve walked away from things that others haven’t been as fortunate to get through. That’s why looking back on life now as a more level headed man, I see the fingerprint of God all over my life. My wreck in 2005 where I flipped upside down on the road in my truck, that could have easily been my ticket out of here. There had to be angels in my passenger seat protecting me from getting hurt.
So in two days after you read this paper, I’ll be blowing out my candles on a beautiful cake that signals another year of blessings that have passed in this life. I’m thankful to God for taking care of me. For my family, who’ve always gone above and beyond for me, not just immediate family but extended family as well. For my friends, who keep me going when I want to give up. For my church family at First Baptist Booneville, for taking me in and loving me as one of your own almost 3 years ago now.
I am a better man from knowing each and every one of you. You all inspire me and have changed my life for the better the last 36 years. And it’s my hope and prayer I get to spend at least 36 more years with all of you.
Happy Birthday
to me!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.